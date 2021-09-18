Search

18/09/2021

Longford SFC: Rathcline rattle Clonguish in comprehensive victory

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 3

senior football championship 2021

Joe McCormack and his father Tommy from Killoe, the Rathcline senior football management team Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Rathcline got their first win in the Senior Football Championship since their return to the top grade in 2019 with a comprehensive victory over Clonguish in the Group B Round clash at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening.

Rathcline . . . 3-15    Clonguish . . . 1-14 

Rathcline were 10 points ahead by the first water break with goals from Iarla O’Sullivan and Bryn Peters coming early in the first quarter. 

Tommy and Joe McCormack’s side extended their lead to 13 points by half-time (3-10 to 0-6) with another goal from Kian Gilmore and despite a revived Clonguish effort in the second half the Lanesboro outfit looked comfortable right to the end to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. 

The three Kenny brothers were much to the fore in their positive play and they ended up with 11 points between them. Oran and Shane were heavily involved in all of the goals while also notching impressive individual scores and their youngest brother Oisin built on his solid performance against Abbeylara with another fine display.

Paul Barden came on for the final quarter to mark his 24th consecutive season for Clonguish in the senior championship after playing as a wing forward on their 1997 intermediate championship winning team.

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Jakub Kajan, James Carroll, Niall Keane; Dylan Glancy, Shane Donohoe, Kian Gilmore (1-0); Shane Kenny (0-4), Michal Kajan; Richard Prior, Oisin Kenny (0-1), Oran Kenny (0-7, 5f, 1 ‘45); Iarla O’ Sullivan (1-0), Liam Connerton (0-1), Bryn Peters (1-1). 

Subs:- Kevin Tansey (0-1) for L Connerton (48 mins); James Hanley for Bryn Peters (58 mins); Seadhna Ryan for J Carroll (a minute into stoppage time); Oisin O’Sullivan for J Kajan (four minutes into stoppage time).

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Ronan Sweeney, Ryan McHugh; Cian Sutton, Conor Shields, Francis Molloy; Patrick Molloy, Ian McCormack; Brian Sweeney, David Barden (0-2), Niall O’Reilly (0-2); Liam Sheridan, Chris Gordon (1-3), Jack Duggan (0-6, 4f).

 Subs:- Brendan Devine for C Shields (injured, 3 mins); Darran Quinn (0-1, mark) for R McHugh (half-time); Peter Hanley for Niall O’Reilly (half-time); Kevin O’Boyle for C Sutton (39 mins), Paul Barden for L Sheridan (45 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media