Longford SFC: Killoe’s 14 men battle it out for a draw against Colmcille

Mark Hughes gets past the Colmcille keeper Mark Kiernan on his way to scoring the first goal for Killoe in the SFC Round 3 clash Photo: Syl Healy
A terrific point from about 45 metres out from midfielder Fergal Sheridan earned Colmcille a draw against Killoe in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.
Colmcille . . . 1-13 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-10
Emmet Og had edged in front in the 60th minute with a point from Mark Hughes but one minute into stoppage time Rory Hawkins played the ball to Sheridan and he fired a long strike over the bar to leave the sides all square at the final whistle.
Killoe will be happier with the result as they finished the game with 14 men after Ciaran Donohoe was sent-off for a second yellow card offence in the 41st minute. They also lost Liam and Gavin Hughes to injuries. Michael Quinn came in for Liam Hughes in the first half and made a big difference.
Mark Hughes scored both goals for Killoe, who led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the break, while the Colmcille goal in the second half came direct from a Barry McKeon free.
COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Gerard Mulligan, Martin Mulligan, Enda Macken; Dylan McCabe, Alan McKeon, Ciaran McKeon; Fergal Sheridan (0-2), Vinny Hourican; Declan Reilly (0-1), Barry McKeon (1-4, all frees), Rory Hawkins (0-2, one free); Seanie McKeon, Jack Macken (0-2), Paul McKeon (0-1).
Subs:- Cathal Reilly (0-1, free) for P McKeon (59 mins); Ruairi Harkin for S McKeon (60 mins).
KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Hughes, Evan Farrelly, Darren Moffatt; Liam Hughes, Euan Finneran, Ryan Moffatt; Ronan Keogh, Ciaran Donohoe; Cian Farrelly, Daniel Mimnagh, Ronan McGoldrick; Larry Moran (0-3, one free), Mark Hughes (2-4, two points from frees), Cian Dooner (0-3).
Subs:- Michael Quinn for L Hughes (injured, 23 mins); Jonathan Borland for R McGoldrick (52 mins); Denis McGoldrick for G Hughes (injured, 56 mins).
Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).
