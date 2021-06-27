Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Fr Manning Gaels 0-7 Killoe Young Emmets 6-14
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 2), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-13 Longford Slashers 0-15
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Rathcline 2-8 Mostrim 1-11
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 2-10 Colmcille 2-14
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 0-10 St. Mary's Granard 0-10
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish 2-10 Carrickedmond 1-11
Magnificent Longford hurlers hammer Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup
The rampant Longford hurlers produced a magnificent display to hammer the reigning champions Louth in their opening game in the Lory Meagher Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Crucial Kildare goals knock Longford U-17s out of the championship
Goals at crucial stages of the game proved decisive as Kildare knocked Longford out of the Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship.
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), Kenagh W/O St. Brigid's Killashee -
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 2), Cashel 0-6 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-20
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon 1-13 Sean Connollys 3-7
All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Young Emmets 1-13 Ballymore 1-10
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 1-12 Grattan Og 1-10
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish W/O Longford Slashers -
All County Football League Division 5 Group A
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), Colmcille 1-13 Cashel 2-8
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 6-11 Longford Slashers 3-11
All County Football League Division 5 Group B
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Young Emmets 4-13 Legan Sarsfields 0-15
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Og 1-9 Clonguish 2-18
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Knockout
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 0-3 Clonguish Og 6-16
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 1
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 4-6 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 6-7
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfields 0-8 Clonguish Og 2-21
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 2
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-9 Granard 2-11
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Killashee, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 5-5 Longford Slashers 3-12
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 6-18 St. Dominic's 3-7
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 4
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 3-18 Shannon Gaels 2-8
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-4 St. Vincent's 8-18
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 8-12 Northern Gaels 3-12
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Killashee, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 0-13 Clonguish Og 0-20
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 3), Northern Gaels 0-8 Longford Slashers 0-47
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 0-48 St. Francis 0-18
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 2
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-17 Clonbroney 0-39
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's 0-22 Killoe Og 0-22
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 0-10 Wolfe Tones Og 0-24
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 0-4 St. Colmcille's 0-22
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 0-13 Shannon Gaels 0-19
More News
Longford Westmeath Fianna Fáil Deputy Joe Flaherty met with IFA at the IFA protest at the Convention Centre over the Climate Action Bill
Michelle Hadad proudly holds a copy of her new book which is available to purchase on Amazon, in Donlon's Newsagents in Longford town or through Michelle's own website www.michellehadad.com
Superintendent Seamus Boyle's appointment as Longford's first countywide garda chief has been universally hailed by JPC members
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.