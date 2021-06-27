Longford GAA results scoreboard

All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), Fr Manning Gaels 0-7 Killoe Young Emmets 6-14
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 2), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-13 Longford Slashers 0-15
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Rathcline 2-8 Mostrim 1-11
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard 2-10 Colmcille 2-14
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 0-10 St. Mary's Granard 0-10
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish 2-10 Carrickedmond 1-11

All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), Kenagh W/O St. Brigid's Killashee -
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Round 2), Cashel 0-6 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-20
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Ballymahon 1-13 Sean Connollys 3-7

All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Young Emmets 1-13 Ballymore 1-10
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 1-12 Grattan Og 1-10
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish W/O Longford Slashers -

All County Football League Division 5 Group A
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), Colmcille 1-13 Cashel 2-8
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Abbeylara 6-11 Longford Slashers 3-11

All County Football League Division 5 Group B
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Young Emmets 4-13 Legan Sarsfields 0-15
Wed, 23 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Og 1-9 Clonguish 2-18

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship Knockout
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 0-3 Clonguish Og 6-16

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 1
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 4-6 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 6-7
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrick Sarsfields 0-8 Clonguish Og 2-21

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 2
Thu, 24 Jun, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-9 Granard 2-11
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Killashee, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 5-5 Longford Slashers 3-12

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 6-18 St. Dominic's 3-7

Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 4
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 3-18 Shannon Gaels 2-8
Fri, 25 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-4 St. Vincent's 8-18
Sat, 26 Jun, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 8-12 Northern Gaels 3-12

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Killashee, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 0-13 Clonguish Og 0-20
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 3), Northern Gaels 0-8 Longford Slashers 0-47
Sun, 27 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 0-48 St. Francis 0-18

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 2
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-17 Clonbroney 0-39
Tue, 22 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's 0-22 Killoe Og 0-22

Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Francis 0-10 Wolfe Tones Og 0-24
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 0-4 St. Colmcille's 0-22
Mon, 21 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 0-13 Shannon Gaels 0-19

