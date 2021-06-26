Magnificent Longford hurlers hammer Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup

David Buckley pictured in action for Longford against Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Photo: Syl Healy
The rampant Longford hurlers produced a magnificent display to hammer the reigning champions Louth in their opening game in the Lory Meagher Cup at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford . . . 8-25 Louth . . 3-19
It was one of the best displays of hurling from a Longford team who dominated the match from start to the finish. Manager Derek Frehill had bemoaned Longford’s poor starts in the league that had cost them dearly; on this occasion they took the game to Louth right from the start.
The lead at the break was 6-9 to 1-13 with Reuben Murray scoring a half-trick of goals. They didn’t let up in the second half with Daniel Connell and Martin Coyle getting a goal apiece. Joe O’Brien finished the game with 0-12 points (four frees and one ‘65).
Longford’s remaining group fixture in the championship is away to Monaghan on Saturday July 10.
LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher; Evan Tully, Enda Naughton, Gerard Moore; Bart Hanley (0-1), Karl Murray, Dwayne Sheedy; Joe O’Brien (0-12, 0-4fs, 0-1’65), John Mulhern (0-2); Cathal Mullane (1-0), David Buckley (1-4, 0-1 sideline cut), Luke Kelly; Reuben Murray (3-2), Martin Coyle (2-0), Steven Creaven (0-2).
Subs:- Daniel Connell (1-2) for J Mulhern (half-time); Cian Kavanagh for L Kelly and Cian McLoughlin for E Tully (45 mins); Adam Quinn (0-1) for E Naughton (54 mins).
LOUTH: Donal Connolly; Mark Wallace, Ronan Byrne, Stephen Kettle; Conor Quigley (0-1), Jamie McDonnell, Paddy Lynch; Niall Keenan (0-2), Darren O’Hanrahan (0-1); Ryan Walsh (0-1), Darren Geoghegan (0-10, 0-9 frees), Thomas McCreesh; Feidhlim Joyce (1-2), Evan Maher (1-0), David Kettle (1-1).
Subs:- Peter Fortune for J McDonnell and Paul Matthews for D Kettle (22 mins); Adam Plunkett for P Lynch (half-time); Matthew Fee for M Wallace (40 mins); Andrew Mackin (0-1) for D O’Hanrahan (59 mins).
Referee: Brian Keon (Galway).
