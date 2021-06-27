GALLERY | A special goodbye to the resilient county Longford Sixth Classes of 2021

The past sixteen months presented many challenges for teachers and pupils in primary schools across county Longford.

This week’s Longford Leader ‘Goodbye to the Sixth Class of 2021’ photographic supplement featured the pupils that resiliently completed their primary school education during a pandemic.

2020 / 2021 has been an extraordinary time in all our lives and this supplement will be a nice keepsake and record of a challenging school term with a difference.

Sixth Class graduation has been particularly momentous this year, but most especially in Scoil Mhuire, Newtownforbes where four sets of twins that set out for their first day in primary school together back in 2013 recently graduated.

Ewan and Liam O’Brien, Rachel and Ava O’Loughlin, Gráinne and Cathal Lynch and Laoise and Ella Hopkins all started school in Scoil Mhuire on Monday, September 2 eight years ago and there were great celebrations as they completed their primary education along with their classmates.

“Four times the fun in Newtownforbes” declared the headline on an article from the Longford Leader and it was lovely to see the photograph of the four sets of twins from 2013 being recreated in recent days.

Congratulations to the Sixth Class of 2021, their teachers, parents and guardians and best wishes to them for the future.