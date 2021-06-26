Crucial Kildare goals knock Longford U-17s out of the championship

Goals at crucial stages of the game proved decisive as Kildare knocked Longford out of the Leinster Minor (U-17) Football Championship.

Kildare . . . 4-10 Longford . . . 1-12

While the comfortable margin of seven points separated the sides in the finish, it must be said that the Round 1 clash at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday was tighter than the final scoreline would appear to suggest.

Paddy Moran scored a cracking goal for Longford with ten minutes gone in the game but it was Kildare who ended up leading by 2-5 to 1-4 at the break.

The second goal for the home county, scored by Elliot Beirne, in first half stoppage time was a bad blow for Gareth Johnston’s side but they came storming back on the changeover.

Four scores in a row through Matthew Flynn (play), Emmet Brady (two frees) and Matt Duffy ‘45) closed the gap to just two points (2-7 to 1-8) but Longford were dealt a shattering blow when James Harris scored a third goal for Kildare in the 43rd minute.

The fourth goal materialised in the 58th minute when substitute Niall Dolan made an immediate impact in shooting to the net.

KILDARE: David MacPartlin; Robert Fitzgerald, Cian Boran, Sean Browne; Killian Doherty, Daniel Lenehan, Padraig Daly; James Harris (1-0), Mark Gibbons; Cathal Kennedy, Patrick Mahoney, Fionn Cooke (0-2); Gavin Thompson (1-5, three frees), Colm Dalton, Elliot Beirne (1-3).

Subs:- Mark O’Donovan for C Kennedy (27 mins); Tom McGrane for C Boran (39 mins); Killian Browne for F Cooke (55 mins); Niall Dolan (1-0) for P Mahoney (56 mins); Sean Mahon for P Daly (58 mins).

LONGFORD: Oisin McManus (Killoe); Adam Donnelly (Killoe), Conor Smith (Clonguish), Paul McGee (Fr Manning Gaels); John Boyle (Ballymore), Pauric Boyle (Ballymore), Ronan Courtney (Mostrim); Matthew Carey (Clonguish), Matt Duffy (Dromard, 0-1, ‘45); Andrew Flynn (Clonguish), Matthew Flynn (Clonguish, 0-7, six frees), Emmet Brady (Mullinalaghta, 0-3, all frees); Paddy Moran (Killoe, 1-1), Caolan Lynch (Abbeylara), Cormac Harte (Killoe).

Subs:- Oisin Flynn (Ballymore) for P McGee (13 mins); Jonathan Burke (Clonguish) for E Brady (29 mins, blood temporary change); E Brady for J Burke (half-time); Michael Flynn (Clonguish) for A Flynn (half-time); J Burke for R Courtney (51 mins); Ross Doherty (Carrickedmond) for M Duffy (injured, 52 mins).

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).