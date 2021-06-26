Down Memory Lane | A gallery of glamour, glitz and style from the 2012 Longford Hunt Ball

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In this latest trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from the Longford Hunt Ball which took place in the Longford Arms Hotel in December 2012.

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Down Memory Lane | Stepping out in stunning style for the Longford Hunt Ball from a decade ago

We hope the photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Down Memory Lane | Looking for love at Take Me Out Longford in 2010

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here