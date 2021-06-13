Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 4
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), St. Mary's Granard 1-9 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 3-11
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 1), Carrickedmond 1-7 Ardagh Moydow GAA 5-20
Longford retain Division 3 status in terrific win over Tipperary
Longford picked the right opportunity to register their first win in the Covid hampered short season when they produced a terrific performance to take Tipperary down at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Longford hurlers relegated as Monaghan hold out for win in frantic finish
Needing a positive result to avoid relegation to the bottom tier of the National Hurling League, Longford lost out by a point against Monaghan in a frantic finish to the Division 3A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
All County Football League Division 5 Group A
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Cashel 0-9 Ballymahon 1-16
All County Football League Division 5 Group B
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish 3-13 Killoe Young Emmets 4-9
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 1), Legan Sarsfields 2-7 Kenagh 3-15
Juvenile Football C Shield
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Semi Final), St. Dominic's - Shannon Gaels W/O
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Shannon Gaels 1-7 St. Vincent's 3-14
Minor Football Shield
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Emmet Park, (Semi Final), Killoe Young Emmets - St. Patrick's Og W/O
Tue, 08 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Semi Final), Granard W/O Western Gaels -
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football B Cup Knockout
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Carrick Sarsfields W/O Clonguish Og -
2020 Under 14 Football C Plate
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Patrick's Og 1-9 Clonbroney 0-1
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 1
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 4-5 Carrick Sarsfields 5-12
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 5-6 Clonguish Og 3-12
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 2
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 2-5 Southern Gaels 3-20
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 3-5 Longford Slashers 4-5
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 3
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 5-12 St. Dominic's 1-5
Sun, 13 Jun, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's 3-15 Grattan Gaels 4-7
Flynn & Lynch Under 15 Football League Division 4
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 10-8 St. Patrick's Og 3-7
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 1-8 St. Vincent's 4-18
Sat, 12 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Francis 9-18 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-2
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 1
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 1), Carrick Sarsfields - Clonguish Og W/O
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 1-7 Killoe Og 0-10
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 2
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 3-14 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 4-5
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 1-11 Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 2-14
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 3
Wed, 09 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St. Vincent's 5-7 Grattan Gaels 2-6
Fri, 11 Jun, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 5-16 St. Dominic's 3-7
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 1
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Southern Gaels 0-20 Northern Gaels 0-20
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 0-44 Longford Slashers 0-25
Tue, 08 Jun, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 0-21 St. Francis 0-28
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 2
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 0-32 Clonbroney 0-20
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St. Vincent's 0-35 Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-2
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Grattan Gaels 5-6 St. Patrick's Og 8-26
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 0-27 St. Francis 0-25
Mon, 07 Jun, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Wolfe Tones Og 0-9 St. Colmcille's 0-40
More News
GALLERY | Well 'Rock Me Mamma Like A Wagon Wheel' - Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon a big hit with Longford audience
Senator Carrigy: 'All households should be provided with vouchers for use in the hospitality industry during this year’s off season'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.