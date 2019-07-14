Longford GAA results scoreboard

Specsavers Johnny Skelly Football League Division 1

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 9), Clonguish 3-13 Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 2-12

Sun, 14 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 6), Clonguish 1-14 Carrickedmond 2-9

Sun, 14 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 6), Dromard 1-17 Abbeylara 3-11

Sun, 14 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 6), St Columba's 1-10 Colmcille 1-14

Sun, 14 Jul, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 6), Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 0-14 Emmet Og Killoe 1-11

Sun, 14 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 6), Rathcline 1-11 Longford Slashers 1-13

Michael Moran Football League Division 2

Wed, 10 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Og - Cashel W/O

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 8), St Mary's Granard 1-10 Fr Manning Gaels 0-10

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 9), Kenagh 2-20 Grattan Og 0-5

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 9), Ardagh Moydow GAA W/O Sean Connollys -

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 9), Legan Sarsfields - Cashel W/O

Sat, 13 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 9), Ballymahon 1-18 Ballymore 0-11

John Gilmore Cup

Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Semi Final), Colmcille W/O Longford Slashers -

Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Semi Final), Emmet Og Killoe 0-19 Fr Manning Gaels 0-11

Minor Football League Division 1

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Clonguish Og 0-11 Granard 3-12

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 5), Granard 5-14 Carrick Sarsfields 3-10

Minor Football League Division 2 Final

Sun, 14 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 1-16 St. Colmcille's 3-7

Minor Football League Division 3

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), St Vincent's W/O Ballymahon Forgney Gaels -

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 0-12 Southern Gaels 5-9

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney W/O St. Dominic's -

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football B Cup Group 1

Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 5-16 Longford Slashers 3-8

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Group 1

Thu, 11 Jul, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Grattan Gaels 3-18 Clonbroney 3-3

Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Southern Gaels 0-12 St. Francis 1-16

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Group 2

Fri, 12 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's 3-7 St Vincent's 5-11

Under 14 Football League Division 1 Final

Tue, 09 Jul, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Clonguish Og 2-16 Killoe Og 3-11

