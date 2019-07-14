Late point from Aoife Darcy leaves Longford and Wicklow all square in championship clash

A pointed free from Aoife Darcy in the 59th minute earned Longford a draw in their opening group game against Wicklow in the Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Longford . . . 2-16 Wicklow . . . 4-10

Longford’s first score was a terrific goal by the excellent Michelle Farrell and they ended up leading by 2-7 to 2-5 at the break. The second goal for the home side came from a penalty converted by Aisling Greene in the 20th minute.

The ding-dong battle with Wicklow continued in the second half as the sides finished up all square in the end. Longford they can take positives out of this game but know they need to work on things before facing Tipperary and Meath in the other group fixtures.

LONGFORD: Emer Esler; Clare Farrell, Eimear O’Brien, Niamh Darcy; Mairead Moore, Orla Nevin, Emer Heaney; Mairead Reynolds. Aisling McCormack; Anna McDonnell (0-1), Michelle Farrell (1-6,1f), Aoife O’Brien; Kara Shannon (0-2), Aisling Greene (1-3, goal from penalty), Aoife Darcy (0-3,3f).

Subs:- Ciara Healy (0-1) for A O’Brien (39 mins); L Gallagher for N Darcy (58 mins).

WICKLOW: Kim Connors; Erin Horan, Sarah Jane Winders, Aoife Gillen; Lorna Fusciardi, Aimee Maher, Tara Costello; Aoife Gorman, Sarah Delahunt (0-3); Jackie Kinch (0-1), Laurie Ahern (1-1), Meadhbh Deeney (2-1); Marie Kealy (0-1, f), Laura Hogan (1-1), Sarah Miley (0-1).

Subs:- Aine Byrne for L Ahern (34 mins); K Hennessy for E Horan (41 mins); Sinead McGettigan for S Miley (58 mins).

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo).