Longford Sports Partnership: Walks throughout July and August as part of Longford Summer Walking programme

Longford Sports Partnership are coordinating a Longford Summer Walking programme, organised as part of the Get Ireland Walking campaign.

There will be four weekly walks at Derrycassin Woods (Mondays, July 15 to August 5), two in Longford Town (Tuesdays, July 16 to August 6 & Wednesdays, July 17 to August 7) along the canal and Corlea Bog Trackway (Thursday, July 18 to August 8). Full details and times below.

There will be also be four once off walks along the from Killashee to Clondra (Sunday, July 21), Cairn Hill (Monday, August 12), Woodlands Trail Lanesboro (Wednesday, August 14) and Newcastle Woods (Thursday, August 15). Full details and times below.

For more information on the Longford Summer Walking programme, email sports@longfordcoco.ie or telephone 043 33 43493.



4 Week Walks

Derrycassin Woods

When: Mondays, from July 15 to August 5 at 6.30pm - Family Friendly

Meeting Point: Carpark

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: 5km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Dirt track

Longford Town Canal

When: Tuesdays, from July 16 to August 6 at 11am - Family Friendly

Meeting Point: Back of Market Square

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: 5km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Tarmac path



Longford Town Canal

When: Wednesdays, from July 17 to August 7 at 7.30pm - Family Friendly

Meeting Point: Dealz

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: 5km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Tarmac Path



Corlea Bog Trackway

When: Thursdays 6.30pm, from July 18 to August 8 - Family Friendly

Meeting Point: Carpark on the road

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: 3km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Stoned





Once off Walks

Canal Walk

When: Sunday, July 21 at 2pm

Meeting Point: Killashee Church

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: Killashee to Clondra, 10km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Tarmac path



Cairn Hill

When: Monday, August 12 at 6.30pm

Meeting Point: At entrance

Level: Moderate, Steep

Duration/Length: 2.4km

Parking: Limited

Accessibility: stoned path, not buggy friendly



Common Woodlands Trail Lanesboro

When: Wednesday, August 14 at 6.30pm

Meeting Point: Carpark before Bridge, Lanesboro

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: 4.5km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Dirt Track



Newcastle Woods

When: Thursday, August 15 at 6.30pm

Meeting Point: Carpark

Level: Easy

Duration/Length: 5km

Parking: Yes

Accessibility: Dirt Track