BREAKING: Two held as man allegedly stabbed in face in Longford town

02/10/2021

Gardaí investigating an alleged stabbing at an apartment in Longford town last night

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Two men have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in the face during a violent row in Longford last night, the Leader can exclusively reveal.

It's understood a Lithuanian man in his late 30s was allegedly attacked in an apartment on the Strokestown road area of the county town at around 10pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after with the victim being removed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Two men, aged in their early 40s and late 40s were arrested by gardaí in the early hours of this morning. 

It's understood the two suspects are from eastern Europe also and are known to the victim.

They are currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene itself was cordoned off for a number of hours and a technical examination carried out

Local News

