02/10/2021

BREAKING: Man and two teenagers in 'serious' condition in hospital after car hits tree in north Longford

Road closed off as forensic examination gets underway

RTA

Gardai have launched an investigation after three men sustained serious injuries in a road accident in north Longford last night

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man and two teenagers are in a serious condition in hospital this morning after a car in which they were travelling in collided with a tree on the outskirts of Granard last night.

The single vehicle collision occurred in the Kilmore area of Toome, Co Longford shortly before midnight.

It's understood the car the trio were travelling in struck a tree on the roadside.

They were taken to Cavan General and Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital respectively for treatment to what have been described as serious injuries.

It's understood the injured are a man in his thirties and two teenage youths.

The road is currently closed pending a full forensic examination of the scene by specialist garda collision investigation officers.

Local diversions are also in place as investigations into the circumstances around last night's incident continues.

 

