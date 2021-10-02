Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 2, 2021

Leah Sheridan, Lisduff, Montgomery, Ardagh, Longford, N39 DH30 / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, September 30 of Leah Sheridan, Lisduff, Montgomery, Ardagh, Longford, N39 DH30 / Newtownforbes, Longford. Leah is predeceased by her grandparents Ken, Yvonne and Paddy and her cousins Baby Donna and Baby Niall. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Celia, Derek and Nora, sister Aoife, brother Ryan, Nana Maisie, Gwen, aunts Sharon, Margaret, Annarose, Maura, Martina and Lisa, uncles Padraig, Seamie, Francie and Barry, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, dear friends and neighbours. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home in Lisduff (Eircode N39 DH30) this Saturday, October 2 from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday, October 3 from 4pm until 7pm. House private on Monday morning please. Please note there will be a one way system in place at the family home and ask you to follow stewards guidance where possible.

The funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday, October 4 at 11.40am approximately for funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh, County Longford at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half capacity of St Brigid’s Church. The mass will be streamed live via the Kelly’s Facebook Page Kelly's Funeral Directors | Facebook and Ardagh – ChurchTV

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Michael (Mick) Hyland, Crumlin, Dublin / Rialto, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and prematurely, on Tuesday, September 14, of Michael (Mick) Hyland, late of Lanesboro, Co Longford, Vilanstown, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Rialto and Crumlin, Tenerife, Spain, and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.Predeceased by his father Sean and brother Donal. Forever in the hearts of his beloved daughter Alanna, his mother Mary, Denis, his brother and sisters, Martin, Patricia, Frances & Anita. sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends R.I.P. In line with Michael’s wishes a private funeral has taken place.May He Rest in Peace

Please leave your personal message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Johnny Kelly, No 2 Harbour View, Market Square, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 1 of Johnny Kelly, No 2 Harbour View, Market Square, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Trumra Road, Granard. He is predeceased by his wife Louise and brother Jamesie. Johnny will be sadly missed by his family, sons John, David, James, Brendan, Christopher, Richard, Darren and Mark, daughters Caroline and Jenny, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Ollie, Paddy, Gerry, Noel, Frank, Brendan, Nancy and Hillary, his partner Chrissy, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends in Longford and Granard.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace. Reposing in his home (No 2 Harbour View) on Sunday, October 3 from 12 noon, followed with removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, for prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Monday, October 4 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Granardkille Cemerery. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Molly Hussey (née O'Hara), 51 Devine Cresent, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 1 of Molly Hussey (nee O'Hara) 51 Devine Cresent, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

She is predeceased by her husband Mickey, her daughter Deirdre, brother Christy and sister Kathleen. Molly will always be remembered with love by her family, sons Raymond and Michael, daughters Jennifer, Sandra, Sinead, Grainne and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Paula, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers John, Pat and Mickey, sister Ann, brothers-in-law Eric and Oliver, sister-in-law Maggie, Mary and Maisie, uncle Christy, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Molly.

Reposing in her home on Saturday, October 2, from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege leaving her home on Sunday, October 3, 2021 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family time on Sunday please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Home Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Eileen Dolan (née O'Connor), Druids Glen, White Linen Woods, Longford Town, Longford / Keash, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 of Eileen Dolan (née O’Connor), Druids Glen, White Linen Woods, Longford town and formerly of Keash, County Sligo. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Tony, son Fergus and his partner Rudi, daughter Orla, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Jade, Chloe and Daisy, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing privately at her family home.

The funeral cortege will leave her residence at White Linen Woods on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30am approximately for funeral mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances the mass will be restricted to half capacity of St Mel's. The mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on live stream. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Nora McGerr (née Keaveney), Aughfin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Glenamaddy, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, September 30 of Nora McGerr, (nee Keaveney) late of Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, County Longford and Killsallagh, Glenamaddy, County Galway. She will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law John Mc Gerr and his wife Anna and the extended Mc Gerr family, her nieces Maura, Geraldine, Eileen and Veronica and the extended Keaveney family. May She Rest in Peace.

Nora will repose at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown between 6-8pm on Saturday, October 2 for family and friends only. Nora's funeral Mass will take place at Saint Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 12 noon on Sunday, October 3. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Glenamaddy, County Galway.

The families appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. If desired, donations, in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Nora's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

Hilary Farrelly (née Tully), Rossleigh, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 of Hilary Farrelly (nee Tully), Willowfield Rd, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Predeceased by her brother John. Hilary will be dearly missed by her loving daughters Ria, Nicola & Lauren, her sisters Mary (O’Mahony) and Leonie (Byrne), her brother Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballinamore Friday evening, October 1, from 6pm until 9pm for family and close friends. Removal on Saturday October 2, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore . Due to current Government guidelines, attendance at both the residence and funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

