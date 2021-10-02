UPDATE: Two injured in north Longford car crash released from hospital as third is transferred to Drogheda

Two young men injured in a serious single vehicle car crash outside Granard have been released from hospital with a third teenager being transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, the Leader understands.

It's believed the injured teenager was the front seat passenger in the vehicle which struck a tree at Toome, in the Kilmore area of Toome, close to Granard town shortly before midnight.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man and two teenagers in 'serious' condition in hospital after car hits tree in north Longford

He has this lunchtime been transferred for further treatment to what have been described as non life-threatening injuries.

The Leader understands he was the front seat passenger in the car, sustaining facial injuries and a suspected broken hip as a result.

The three, a man in his 30s and two teenagers, sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling struck a tree on the roadside.

They were initially taken to Cavan General Hospital and Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment as gardaí closed off the road ahead of a full forensic collision examination being carried out this morning.

The Leader can reveal that examination has now concluded and gardaí have reopened the road as investigations into what may have caused last night's collision continue.