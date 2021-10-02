Search

02/10/2021

UPDATE: Two injured in north Longford car crash released from hospital as third is transferred to Drogheda

Gardaí reopen road following 'serious' collision outside Granard

Garda crash

A teenager seriously injured in a road traffic accident outside Granard last night has been transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Two young men injured in a serious single vehicle car crash outside Granard have been released from hospital with a third teenager being transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, the Leader understands.

It's believed the injured teenager was the front seat passenger in the vehicle which struck a tree at Toome, in the Kilmore area of Toome, close to Granard town shortly before midnight.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man and two teenagers in 'serious' condition in hospital after car hits tree in north Longford

He has this lunchtime been transferred for further treatment to what have been described as non life-threatening injuries.

The Leader understands he was the front seat passenger in the car, sustaining facial injuries and a suspected broken hip as a result. 

The three, a man in his 30s and two teenagers, sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling struck a tree on the roadside.

They were initially taken to Cavan General Hospital and Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment as gardaí closed off the road ahead of a full forensic collision examination being carried out this morning.

The Leader can reveal that examination has now concluded and gardaí have reopened the road as investigations into what may have caused last night's collision continue.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media