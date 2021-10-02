UPDATE: Two injured in north Longford car crash released from hospital as third is transferred to Drogheda

A teenager seriously injured in a road traffic accident outside Granard last night has been transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda
Two young men injured in a serious single vehicle car crash outside Granard have been released from hospital with a third teenager being transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, the Leader understands.
It's believed the injured teenager was the front seat passenger in the vehicle which struck a tree at Toome, in the Kilmore area of Toome, close to Granard town shortly before midnight.
ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man and two teenagers in 'serious' condition in hospital after car hits tree in north Longford
He has this lunchtime been transferred for further treatment to what have been described as non life-threatening injuries.
The Leader understands he was the front seat passenger in the car, sustaining facial injuries and a suspected broken hip as a result.
The three, a man in his 30s and two teenagers, sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling struck a tree on the roadside.
They were initially taken to Cavan General Hospital and Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment as gardaí closed off the road ahead of a full forensic collision examination being carried out this morning.
The Leader can reveal that examination has now concluded and gardaí have reopened the road as investigations into what may have caused last night's collision continue.
A teenager seriously injured in a road traffic accident outside Granard last night has been transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda
Gardai have launched an investigation after three men sustained serious injuries in a road accident in north Longford last night
Communities throughout County Longford are being called upon to celebrate the people that make a difference through volunteering.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.