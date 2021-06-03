€250,000 to help Longford’s road network become more climate resilient

A package of almost €250,000, the second lowest in the country, has been announced today to help Longford’s road network become more climate resilient.

Details of the €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads were outlined by Minister Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton TD.

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

Longford County Council will receive a total of € 249,250 and this includes €115,000 towards embankment stabilisation on the R198 at Tawnagh, with rock fill and verge construction.

€95,250 has been allocated for road edge protection along the L1007 Ballagh-Drumlish Rd and €39,000 to deal with flooding on the carriageway for a distance of 150m Granard road out of Abbeylara village and install new drainage system through the village.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton TD, said: “Well maintained roads, mean safer roads. Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure. The grants being provided today will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all.”

These grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.