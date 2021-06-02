Longford women plead guilty to possession of sawn-off shotgun and ammunition

Two women have pleaded guilty to possession of a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, which were seized by Gardaí in the Farneyhoogen area in September 2019.

Caroline Dempsey, Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, and Pauline Dempsey, Farnagh, Co Longford both appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to possession of a double-barrelled, sawn-off shotgun and 12 guage shotgun shells.

The two were remanded in custody to October 5 when they will reappear for sentencing.