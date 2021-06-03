Oliver Goldsmith Festival kicks off this weekend

Organisers of the Oliver Goldsmith International Literary Festival have decided to ‘go fully virtual’ to celebrate its 37th year.

This June Bank Holiday weekend, the festival, founded in 1984, will salute the iconic Longford/Westmeath novelist, playwright and poet with a special focus on his literary connection to farming and rural life.

The three-day event – themed ‘The Deserted Village’ as “Rural virtues leave the land”: The Environmental, Economic and Social Sustainability of Irish Agriculture – will feature a line-up of distinguished virtual contributors and a host of presentations, discussions, readings, dramatic performances and musical medleys for all ages.

To find out more about the festival programme and how to register for the event check out olivergoldsmithfestival.com.