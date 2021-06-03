Family Resource Centre proposed for Edgeworthstown

There have been calls for a Family Resource Centre in Edgeworthstown following the success of FRCs in Ballymahon, Granard and Longford.

Cllr Paul Ross last week called on Longford County Council to assist in setting up a Family Resource Centre or Youth Services in Edgeworthstown.

“Edgeworthstown is the second largest town in Longford and I look around our own area and see Bridgeways in Ballymahon, Lus na Gréine in Granard and Attic in Longford town,” said Cllr Ross.

“I feel Edgeworthstown is missing out on this. We have issues in the Green of groups of people hanging around and a Family Resource Centre or Youth Services centre could bridge that gap.”

Cllr Mick Cahill backed the motion stating that a centre would be a “valuable resource” for a town of Edgeworthstown’s size.

“It certainly would be a big support to the community to have activities and services there,” he said.

Director of Services John McKeon said initial meetings have been held around this and that the council will offer any assistance possible.

“But what I’ll say is, to be successful attracting funding under any application that may come down the road, first of all, we need to really establish the lead locally and have facts and figures around that, as well as identify a suitable and available location and have a robust business plan behind it as well,” he explained.

“We have to identify suitable skill resources that would be available for such a facility as well. It’s still very much in the inception stage but it’s something we’ll continue to collaborate with the community on and hopefully we can get something done.”

Cllr Ross thanked his colleagues for their support and stressed the importance of “getting the ball rolling on the project”.