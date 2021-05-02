Gardaí issue 515 fines for Covid-19 breaches in Roscommon / Longford

According to data, published on Friday evening, members of An Garda Siochána in the Roscommon / Longford division, have to-date issued a total of 515 Fixed Charge Notices for Covid-19 breaches.

Cavan/Monaghan gardaí have issued 651 FCNs, while the number issued in Sligo/Leitrim is 485 and Westmeath is 261.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána has issued 20,974 fines in relation to a range of Covid-19 breaches including non-essential travel and attending or organising a house party.

As of close of business last Thursday (April 29) the following number of fines had been recorded:



• 14,749 €100 fines for non-essential travel

• 57 €2,000 fines for international travel to airports and ports

• 1,227 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,602

• 886 €500 fines for organising an event (house party etc.) and 3,045 €150 fines for attending a house party

• 382 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

• 421 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

Commenting on the latest figures, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, "Thanks to the sacrifice of so many people, there is a lot to be positive about. However, COVID-19 is still here. People are still dying from COVID-19 and getting seriously ill. So, when you are enjoying the outdoors this weekend please maintain the good practices that have got us to this position. Please do not gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. Please remember to wash your hands regularly.”

In addition to the issuing of fines a number of people have already appeared before the courts in Longford in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country in support of public health regulations.

An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities. The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.



When visiting amenities within the travel limit please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.



In enforcing these regulations, Gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.



An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.



An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.



Further data on COVID-19 fines including age, gender, and divisional breakdown is available on www.Garda.ie.