Three built heritage projects in Longford secure funding

Three heritage projects in Longford are set to benefit from €70,000 funding under the 2021 Historic Structures Fund.

Longford Lodge, Carriglas is set to receive €20,000, with Creevaghmore House, Ballymahon and St Mel’s College, Longford both being allocated €25,000 each.

Announcing the funding Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said: "This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 85 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out a range of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage and supporting local employment of skilled conservation workers and tradespeople.

"I can also announce that I am reopening the applications for funding for Irish Language shopfronts and will publish further details in the coming days.’"

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works with a total value of almost €9m and leveraging an estimated 13,000 days’ labour.

The announcement follows that of €3m in funding under the Department’s other built heritage grant scheme, the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS), by Minister Noonan earlier this month and comes as the phased return of construction works gets underway. All funded works under both schemes must, of course, be carried out in full compliance with Government/HSE guidance on Covid-19.

Nearly €87,000 in grants were allocated to county Longford property owners and community groups under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The successful County Longford applicants were:

6 Earl Street, Longford town €8,200

Co:Worx Edgeworthstown (former Ulster Bank), €8,200

Derreen House, Clondra, €3,700

Former Ulster Bank, Market Street, Granard, €10,550

J. Burns' 28-28A Main Street, Edgeworthstown, €7,500

Kilglass House, Legan, €10,600

Ledwithstown House, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, €7,500

St John's National School, Battery Road, Longford, €2,500

Temperance Hall, Dublin Street, Longford, €5,750

Workers Cottage, Mullingar Road, Ardagh, €10,000

Halls, Battery Road, Longford €2,500