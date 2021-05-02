Longford Tidy Towns seek painting contractors in clean up bid

Many of us in Longford Town were excited to hear that the National Tidy Towns competition has resumed again this year despite Covid and we have entered the competition and we’re hoping to be ready for the arrival of the judges in June, which is only a few weeks away.

Regardless of age, status or circumstances, we all appreciate and benefit from clean pleasant surroundings.

Whether you live in Longford Town or nearby, visit our town, work in our town, come to school in our town or have a business here, you will benefit in many ways from a clean, well- kept town. But each one of us needs to play our part.

The pay back is: increased trade, good community spirit, a happier and healthier lifestyle for everyone and a sense of pride in one’s own home place and then a sense of pride in oneself.

By entering the competition there is an added incentive to have the town looking its best by June, and there is always the hope that Longford Town will win one of the much sought- after awards.

The best thing about the competition is that we are obliged to have the town looking its best for judging by early June so work has to start in March in order to be ready.

In recent years, as well as litter control, when the judges come, they allocate marks under eight different headings; Approach Roads, Natural Amenities, Streetscape and public places, Sustainable Waste, how we are trying to reduce our waste of treated water, energy and food, green Spaces and Landscaping and Nature and Biodiversity.

They even mark us on Community Involvement, which means how other groups or organisations are helping Tidy Towns.

As the judges may be in town for 2 days, they even take in the local Housing Estates, Sports Clubs and many of the lanes and alleyways as well.

Could you and maybe a few neighbours take ownership of your own immediate area and keep it litter free.

There is only so much that Volunteers can do. Maybe form an “Area Group” or a Street Group in order to keep your immediate area clean and litter free. Maybe your football club or Church Group or Training Centre could help. Tidy Towns can supply bags and litter pickers. Gloves and masks must always be worn in present times.

For more information or to help or to join our group, contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546.