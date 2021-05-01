Down Memory Lane Longford | Gallery of lovely photos from Ballinalee All Star Carnival on May bank holiday weekend a decade ago

For the second successive year, the May bank holiday weekend is quieter than it usually is owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in this special LongfordLeader.ie trip Down Memory Lane we go back to a decade ago and the 2011 Ballinalee All Star Carnival.

This lovely selection of photographs from the Ballinalee All Star Carnival, which ran from April 29 - May 1, 2011, was captured by Shelley Corcoran. The weekend featured big acts like Robert Mizzell, Big Generator and Patrick Feeney and our photos are from a bank holiday family fun day out and fingers crossed that by the May bank holiday weekend of 2022, festivals, carnivals, concerts and sporting events will all be back on our social calendar and attracting fine attendances.

We hope that this gallery of photos from the 2011 Ballinalee All Star Carnival will bring back some happy memories. Don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise. How many familiar faces will you spot?