Number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in each Longford electoral area in last two weeks

Two of Longford's three electoral areas have a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 below the national average according to data covering each electoral area in the country released by the HSE.

The data, which covers the 14-day period from April 13 to 26, reveals that 71 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the three Longford electoral areas.

The national average incidence rate for the fortnight was 122.5 per 100,000 population, and both Longford and Granard electoral areas were below the national average at 137.1 and 84.3, respectively.

The incidence rate in the Ballymahon electoral area was 282.6.

Ballymahon electoral area accounted for 40 of Longford's 71 cases from April 13 to 26, with twenty-two cases recorded in Longford and nine in Granard.