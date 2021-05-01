Man bailed over suspected Longford stabbing

A man charged in connection to a suspected stabbing in Longford last month has this evening been granted bail.

The man, who is aged in his 30s and from the Mullingar area, was brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening.

He was charged with allegedly carrying out an assault on another man in the Glebe View area of Longford town on April 16 last which resulted in the victim sustaining a number of slash sounds to his left leg.

He is due to reappear before a future sitting of Longford District Court on July 27 next.