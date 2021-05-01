Organised foreign crime gang fly man into country to grow cannabis, Longford court hears

A Lithuanian man allegedly found with over €50,000 worth of cannabis plants was specifically flown into the country by an organised gang to cultivate the drug, a court has heard.

Erikas Korsakas (22), Mullagh, Coole, Co Westmeath was remanded in custody by Judge Seamus Hughes after appearing before a recent district court sitting.

Garda Andrew Corbett gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said after charging and formally cautioning Mr Korsakas, the accused replied: “I was growing them and someone was supposed to collect them, but this did not happen.”

Garda Corbett said Mr Korsakas had been living at the address given to the court, but since then the landlord had taken back possession of the dwelling.

He also gave an indication that Mr Korsakas’ reason for residing in such a rural setting may not be entirely genuine.

“He was brought into the country to operate a growhouse and his intention was to leave when it was harvested,” he said, pausing to reveal Mr Korsakas had no family here but was father to a daughter back in his native homeland.

It was also revealed 64 plants had been retrieved from the property, the contents of which commanded an estimated street value of just over €51,000.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said there would be no application for bail on his client’s behalf.

Judge Hughes remanded Mr Korsakas in custody to appear via videolink last Thursday (April 22).