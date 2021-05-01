Down Memory Lane 1999 | Fabulous Fleadh fun in Edgeworthstown and Lough Forbes Gaels bring hurling glory to Longford

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature another selection of lovely photographs from 1999, including the County Longford Fleadh which took place in Edgeworthstown, the Longford Community Games Finals in Ballymahon and Lough Forbes Gaels winning an All-Ireland hurling Féile na nGael title in 1999. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Caption: The U-12 Figure Dancers from Edgeworthstown with Brian Noonan, Dayna Carrigy, Lisa Cullen, Caroline Kearney, Michelle Kelly, Philip Hynes, John Cullen and Kevin Keegan