‘He's my daytime friend and night time lover’ Longford woman fined for being drunk in public tells court

A Longford woman who hurled abuse at gardaí after consuming poteen has told a court she will not pay a €200 fine despite being found guilty at a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Josephine Maguire (51), Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford admitted drinking “one glass” of the banned liquor while visiting her daughter and grandchildren in January.

Ms Maguire, who was represented by defence solicitor John Quinn, spoke openly about the incident to Judge Seamus Hughes and her subsequent arrest at Rathcronin, Granard, Co Longford on January 23 last.

“I had one glass. That was the only time I drank in two years your Honour,” she told Judge Hughes.

In providing details of what led up to the incident, Ms Maguire said she had been undergoing a difficult time in her personal life.

That evening, she said a male friend arrived at her door who she revealed had also accompanied her to court last week.

“He’s my daytime friend and night time lover,” she pointed out, prompting many of those in the public gallery to break out in laughter.

In an attempt to stop Ms Maguire from revealing any further information, Judge Hughes advised her of the presence of the media who were in court to report on the day’s proceedings.

“You have to be very careful,” he told her, causing Ms Maguire to acknowledge that advice but nonetheless still reveal: “I think he wants to be.”

It was a statement which once again brought with it much amusement as Ms Maguire regained her composure to shed further light on the events of January 23 last.

“I felt very stressed out, so I asked him (male friend) to bring me in to see my grandchildren,” she said.

“I went in, looked at the kids and looked at my daughter and she seemed very stressed.”

It was at that point Ms Maguire told of how she opened a press in the kitchen only to find a bottle of poteen staring at her in the face.

“I looked at it twice,” she said, before consuming a glass of the clear spirit.

Ms Maguire claimed, however, that her arrest had been one which was heavy handed after allegedly falling asleep in a car.

“I don’t know what I said to them (gardaí),” she said, alleging she had also been “falsely arrested” by gardaí during an unrelated incident ten years previously.

Sgt Enda Daly, however, put forward a somewhat different version of events, insisting it was Ms Maguire’s own daughter who, had in fact, contacted gardaí on the day of the incident.

“The daughter phoned gardaí and when they arrived she (Ms Maguire) was intoxicated and told gardaí to f*** off,” he said.

Mr Quinn attempted to leap to his client’s defence, claiming Ms Maguire had been going through an arduous time when the incident unfolded.

“She was out of sorts,” he said.

“She is not disputing that. She was not well.”

Judge Hughes fined Ms Maguire €200 for the Section 4 public order offence after being told of her five previous convictions.

It was a judgement Ms Maguire angrily reacted to and was one she said she would be challenging.

“I’m not paying the €200,” she snapped back at Judge Hughes, pausing to also reveal sbe had recently spent a number of weeks in St James' Hospital.

“I was asleep in my car. I am a very well respected person.”