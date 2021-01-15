Longford Chamber President rows in behind #BestShot vaccine drive

Longford Chamber of Commerce President Fiona Fenelon is the latest in a growing line of local stakeholders to row in behind a drive to ensure pharmacies play a pivotal role in the administration of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The local business representative chief joined an ever increasing band of politicians, pharmacists and health advocates to call for the move on foot of a new drive spearheaded by the Longford Leader.

ALSO READ: Longford #bestshot campaign launched to 'Save lives, businesses and our future - get the vaccine out!'

That campaign, dubbed the #bestshot campaign, is aimed at lobbying Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to ensure pharmacists take a prominent role in administering the vaccine to vulnerable groups and citizens at a local level.

“Certainly, whatever can expedite the vaccine and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible is positive and if local pharmacies can be facilitated and government can facilitate pharmacies in the distribution of the vaccine then that is a hugely significant step in the right direction,” she said.

Ms Fenelon the safe and speedy dispensation of the vaccine was a measure that would work two fold in not just underpinning the well being of the local community, but also “the health of businesses” with many remaining closed in the midst of the country’s third lockdown.

ALSO READ: Sign our Longford Leader #BestShot petition calling for pharmacy rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

“As soon as we can get people vaccinated in a safe manner, the quicker we will be able to get back to some semblance of normality and having to avoid further lockdowns which are really disruptive,” she said.

The Longford Chamber President follows HSE Dublin Mid Leinster Health Forum Chairperson Cllr Paraic Brady, local pharmacist Padraig Loughrey and Longford Cystic Fibrosis campaigner, Jillian McNulty and Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross in promoting the merits of the Leader’s #bestshot campaign.

READ MORE:

Longford pharmacist throws weight behind Covid-19 #bestshot campaign

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross 'fully supports' #BestShot vaccine campaign

HSE forum chairperson backs Longford Leader Covid-19 #bestshot campaign

Longford CF campaigner Jillian McNulty adds her support to #BestShot vaccine campaign