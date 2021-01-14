Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross 'fully supports' #BestShot vaccine campaign

Sign our online petition HERE backing local pharmacists to lead the charge for our communities #bestshot

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross has fully backed the Longford Leader #BestShot campaign to ensure people get their Covid-19 vaccination as quickly as possible.

The campaign launched yesterday with a petition to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, calling for pharmacies to administer vaccines in order to roll it out more efficiently among the local community.

Speaking to the Longford Leader this morning, Cllr Ross said that he is in full support of the campaign to allow local pharmacies roll out the vaccine to our communities.

"Pharmacies have proven to be very effective in administering the flu vaccine and have provided a great service in every small town. The only way that we can beat Covid-19 is by the speedy and efficient delivery of the vaccine," he said.

"The vaccination programme is being administered at an unprecedented scale in this country and it only make sense that we use every available resource we can to defeat Covid-19.

"This measure will save lives and also ensure that our economy can restart again and get our high streets back open. The arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine next month will be a gamechanger as it does not require specialist equipment to store it and will be far easier to transport and administer.

"With chemist shops in every town in the country this will prove vital to allow easy access to the vaccine for people and I fully support the campaign and look forward to people getting their lives and businesses back to normal as soon as possible."

Read also: Longford #bestshot campaign launched to 'Save lives, businesses and our future - get the vaccine out!'