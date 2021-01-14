HSE forum chairperson backs Longford Leader Covid-19 #bestshot campaign

The chairperson of Dublin Mid-Leinster's HSE Regional Health Forum has vowed to raise growing calls for local pharmacies to administer Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme at its next meeting.

Cllr Paraic Brady said he was "100 per cent in support" of a Longford Leader campaign for local pharmacies to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to local communities.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is facing mounting calls for pharmacists to lead the charge in Ireland's vaccination programme with a petition having already received umpteen signatures from the wider public.

The Fine Gael local representative said the initiative was one which could bring about a speedier rollout of the vaccine and local economies reopen at a much faster rate than had been originally anticipated.

"I will put it to the Forum at our next meeting, no question," pledged Cllr Brady.

"I am 100 per cent in support of it."

Cllr Brady did, nontheless, express concerns at the progress which was being made to hasten the distribution of the vaccine to vulnerable groups, but stressed local pharmacies could be a key part in overcoming those problems.

"The whole programme itself will have to be streamlined down to see how best to get efficiency into it in order to speed up the vaccine, so certainly if it meant that pharmacies could help in this way I would be 100 per cent behind it."

Cllr Brady is just the latest local figure to row in behind the Leader's #bestshot campaign following similar calls by Longford based pharmacist Padraig Loughrey yesterday.

