Longford pharmacist throws weight behind Covid-19 #bestshot campaign

A Longford pharmacist has joined the growing clamour for the industry to take an "integral role" in the administration of Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Padraig Loughrey said he was in full support of a Longford Leader campaign for local pharmacies to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to our communities.

The #bestshot campaign petition was launched earlier today in a bid to lobby Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and ensure Ireland's vaccination initiative is led by local pharmacies on the ground.

Mr Loughrey stated his view in ensuring those calls were heeded was one which was shared by many of his fellow professionals.

"As a pharmacist and having spoken to the Irish Pharmacists Union, we are of the belief that pharmacies should play an integral role in disseminating the vaccine to people in local communities."

Mr Loughrey qualified those remarks by also insisting non Covid-related issues and ailments people continue to face in the ongoing battle against the virus should not be compromised should pharmacists be given the green light to lead the vaccination charge at a local level.

The former Longford county councillor added the emergence and expected approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca would act as a "game-changer" in helping to speed up the vaccination rollout.

The Irish government has ordered about 3.3 million shots, or enough to vaccinate 1.65 million people with a two-dose regime.

Mr Loughrey said while supply issues would no doubt continue to rumble on, the Longford Leader's #best shot campaign was one he was more than happy to support.

"Pharmacies have years of experience in relation to vaccines and have been involved with the delivery of the flu vaccine for the past 13 years so the experience, know-how and expertise is there," he said.

