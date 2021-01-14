Longford CF campaigner Jillian McNulty adds her support to #BestShot vaccine campaign

Sign our online petition HERE backing local pharmacists to lead the charge for our communities #bestshot

Longford's Cystic Fibrosis campaigner, Jillian McNulty, has added her voice to those who are eagerly supporting the Longford Leader's #BestShot campaign to allow pharmacies to administer the vaccine directly to the local community.

With soaring cases and hospital admissions, the need for an effective vaccine rollout to see our community open up once again will be vital.

Read also: Longford #bestshot campaign launched to 'Save lives, businesses and our future - get the vaccine out!'

To that end, the Longford Leader has started our #bestshot campaign petition to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Longford can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies.

"The more pharmacies that are involved the quicker people will get vaccinated," Jillian McNulty told the Longford Leader this afternoon.

"The vaccine programme needs to be rolled out much faster than the rate it’s currently at. Pharmacies could open seven days a week and could potentially get thousands of vaccines done every week. Stephen Donnelly is completely out of his depth."

Read also: Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross 'fully supports' #BestShot vaccine campaign