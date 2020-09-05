LATEST | Longford NOT on list as 231 new cases of Covid-19 reported

231 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today with Longford NOT among the 21 counties listed amongst the case list.

As of midnight on Thursday, September 3, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 303.

In neighbouring counties Cavan, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim, the figure for confirmed cases (as at the same date) stands at 895, 364, 694 and 87, respectively.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 4 September, the HPSC has been notified of 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

115 are men / 113 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

54 cases have been identified as community transmission

133 in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 8 in Offaly, 7 in Galway, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Meath, 6 in Cork, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of COVID-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.”

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell.

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up COVID-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

