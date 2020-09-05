Longford GAA controversy | DRA Tribunal adjourns to consider decision on Killoe application

Reigning Longford senior football kingpins Killoe Emmet Óg are likely to learn their fate and whether they'll be able to defend their title by the end of this weekend.

The Disputes Resolution Authority Secretary, Rory Hanniffy BL, has released a statement confirming that last night's DRA Tribunal - comprising Mr Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, Mr Eamonn Denieffe and Mr Con Hogan - has adjourned to consider their decision on the Killoe application against their 48-week suspension and it is anticipated this will be published over the weekend.

The DRA statement reads:

"An application to the DRA by Killoe Emmet Óg, challenging the decision of Longford Hearings Committee to disqualify Killoe Emmet Óg from the 2019 U16 Football Championship, impose a €750.00 fine and a subsequent 48 week suspension for non-payment of the said fine, which said decision had been upheld by the Leinster Hearings Committee, was heard tonight remotely by a DRA Tribunal comprised of Mr Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, Mr Eamonn Denieffe and Mr Con Hogan.



"The Tribunal have adjourned to consider its decision and it is anticipated that a decision will be finalised and published over the weekend.

This statement is for information purposes only. The Tribunal’s full reasoned, written decision will be communicated to the parties and published on the DRA website in due course."