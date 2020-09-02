Longford footballer Michael Quinn considering his inter-county future amid Killoe suspension saga

The Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) are preparing to deal with the most controversial Killoe 48 weeks suspension and the case will be heard this week (date tbc) after the Emmet Og club lost their appeal at the Leinster GAA Hearings Committee last week.

Speaking on Off The Ball AM, Longford and Emmet Og star Michael Quinn is considering his inter-county future with the 30-year-old revealing that the suspension has been a "hammer blow to our community" with so many people at the coalface affected.

"It just feels ridiculous that you give 10 years of a career to your club and your county, you're spending more time with your county than your club over the last number of years but you're questioning everything that you've done for the last 10 years," Quinn told OTB AM.

“That's definitely something that has gone through my mind the last three or four weeks, that could be it for me.”

"I love putting on the blue and gold of Longford but it's something that's there now that I'm not sure that it's something that I'd be willing to...the older you get, the harder it's going to be and with this, it's surely something that makes you question it."

Quinn insists that the effects of the suspension are "detrimental and could put serious pressure on our club" and he feels it's little wonder that counties like Longford are slipping behind big hitters like Dublin when they take "one step forward and two steps back" with such decisions.

"You don't see it happening in other counties and then you're wondering why the gap is getting bigger and bigger when there's such good things happening. And then all of a sudden, you're talking about one of the top clubs in the county being taken out from minor right up to senior.

“It just seems absurd and ridiculous that the punishment doesn't fit the crime," commented Quinn on Off The Ball.

Killoe are hoping that their appeal to the DRA to overturn the massive ban imposed on the club as a result of an unpaid fine for €750 will be successful and that the club will get to play their remaining fixture against Mostrim in the group stage of the Senior Football Championship next week.

Emmet Og were last in SFC action back on Friday August 7 when they beat Clonguish in a first round fixture at the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish.