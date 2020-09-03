GALLERY | Superb 100 acre Longford fattening farm to be sold at auction

A superb c.100-acre fattening farm and a modern detached bungalow at Drummeel, Ballinalee, Co Longford, N39 YK22, will be sold at public auction which will held at the property on Friday, September 25 at 3pm.

The auction will be held in line with Government recommendations, and numbers will be restricted to a maximum 15 people. Therefore all interested parties must register with Murtagh Bros. Auctioneers, prior to auction, tel 044 934 2512 | Email: info@murtaghbros.ie



Drummeel is a superb c.100 acre fattening farm set in picturesque rolling countryside, 5km north of Edgeworthstown & the N4, beside Clonbroney and 4 km from Ballinalee village.



The house is a spacious modern detached bungalow with detached garage was constructed in 1993 to the highest standards and offers excellent living accommodation for growing families.

The fertile free draining lands are all in permanent pasture with little waste and renowned for their fattening abilities. The farmyard consists of a range of farm buildings including slatted cubicle shed, hay barn, bedded shed and range of smaller outbuildings.

Accommodation

Entrance Hall, With Cloakroom, Hot-press and Coving. Living Room (4.57M x 4.10M) With gas fire and Coving. Kitchen (4.66M x 2.78M) With Fully fitted units. Dining room (3.22M x 4.22M) With Patio doors to garden and gas fire. Bedroom 1 (3.13M x 2.88M) With B.I.W. Bathroom (1.66M x 3.01) With W.C., W.H.B. and bath with electric shower. Bedroom 2 (3.95Mx 3.01) With B.I.W. & Ensuite with W.C., W.H.B. and shower. Bedroom 3 (3.18M x 2.77M) With B.I.W. Bedroom 4 (2.44M x 3.88M) With B.I.W. Garage (5.18M x 7.92M) With Roller door, W.C. and W.H.B. Boiler House.



Features

Superb c.100-acre Fattening Farm. Modern Detached Bungalow. Excellent Road Frontage. BER – D2. In One or More Lots. O.F.C.H. Double Glazed U.P.V.C. Wired for Alarm. Mains Water. Septic Tank.



BER Details

BER: D2

