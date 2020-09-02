National Broadband Ireland (NBI) start surveying works in Longford

Surveying and design work for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) rollout commenced in Longford on Monday 31st August.

In Longford, there are 8,602 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) AMBER area of the National Broadband Plan which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates almost 40% of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Longford will see an investment of €32M in the new high-speed fibre broadband network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and more remote working.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) are the company undertaking the fibre network roll-out to enable high speed broadband connectivity for 537,000 premises across the country.

NBI would like the public to know that contractors will be on the ground Longford, both inspecting and recording pictures of infrastructure such as poles, cables and underground ducts. The teams have been fully trained in physical distancing practices, and how to engage with the public in a safe manner if and when required.

In Longford, the initial surveys will commence in the following areas:

Drumlish, Ennybegs, Moat Farrell, Cullyfad, Longford Town, Newtownforbes, Cloondara, Stonepark, Ardagh, Moydow and Kilashee

Entegro are the contracting company commencing this work and they will have vehicles and signage with both their own, and NBI logos. Employees will also wear hard hats and high visibility vests featuring the NBI logo. All contractors will also carry official ID cards & essential worker letters.

The NBI customer call centre number is 0818 624 624 (local call rate) or email contactus@nbi.ie for any queries. For further information on the NBP see www.nbi.ie

Councillor Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach, Longford County Council stated:

"This is very good news for County Longford as now more than ever the emergence of COVID-19 has made high-speed broadband connectivity an even greater priority. Since Covid restrictions were brought in some of our community are solely dependent on access to this vital facility to work, learn and to have equal access to the digital world. We welcome the fact that National Broadband Ireland have commenced surveying in County Longford and look forward to the entire county having high speed broadband access in the near future."

Ms. Christine Collins, Broadband Officer stated:

"The emergence and presence of COVID-19 has imposed a new world upon us. One in which social distancing dictates that many of us must work, communicate and connect in innovative ways. Access to high-speed broadband connectivity has never been of greater importance and has become a vital utility. Not only does it provide tools to assist in the economic recovery of the county, but it provides a platform, within which our communities can communicate and come together whilst staying apart. We are delighted that National Broadband Ireland has commenced surveying in County Longford."

Broadband Connection Points – BCPs (8 Free High-Speed Public WIFI Hubs in Rural Co. Longford - 2 schools identified as BCPs are for educational access only)

In advance of homes and businesses receiving future-proofed broadband directly to their door, a network of Broadband Connection Points will provide vital high-speed broadband access at locations within the amber area of the National Broadband plan.

Broadband Connection Points (or BCPs) are public locations which have been selected to receive 150Mb high-speed broadband connectivity in the first year (2020) of the National Broadband Plan. BCP locations which are schools are for educational access only, and the other BCP’s will provide free public access for high-speed broadband connectivity. People living in the general area will then be able to access this broadband for their necessary requirements.

This project is well underway and NBI have surveyed all BCP locations in Longford. The first of these will open in Longford in the next month or two.

BCPs in Longford: