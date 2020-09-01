Gardai launch probe after violent Longford pharmacy row

Detectives have launched an investigation after a violent row involving a number of individuals unfolded in front of startled shoppers at a Longford pharmacy this afternoon.

It's understood a fracas involving at least two men occurred at around 4pm this afternoon in the vicinity of Lloyd's Pharmacy, College Medical Centre and just off the main Ballinalee road.

Both suspects, who are known to each other, are believed to have traded blows inside the store.

Gardai were called to the scene moments later and quickly restored order.

No arrests were made but gardai have confirmed they are appealing for witnesses and have launched an investigation.

The Leader understands gardai are not treating the incident as being feud related but believe it may stem from a domestic related episode which dates back a number of years.

Anyone who may have been in or around the vicinity of Lloyd's Pharmacy at around 4pm today and witnessed the incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at 043 3350570.