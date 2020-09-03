GALLERY | A very different first day back at school in Longford

The first day at school across Longford has been like no other this year.

GALLERY | First day at school excitement in Longford

We are asking readers to share your special photos of your little ones as they set off on their adventure into big school.

And many thanks to all of you who have made contact with us and sent us your photos.

Here is a selection of First Day of School photos captured by Shelley Corcoran....

More photos will be published in the Longford Leader next Wednesday and also on our website www.longfordleader.ie

