Árdscoil Phádraig Granard delighted to reopen its doors as students return

Face masks, one way systems, staying apart, staggered lunchtimes, sanitise, Covid-19, separate entrances – what a different induction day it was this year for the new first years at Árdscoil Phádraig, Granard.

After a long absence, the school were delighted to reopen the doors and welcome students back to Ardscoil Phádraig.

A huge amount of work has been completed during the summer to comply with the new Covid-19 regulations and to ensure the health and safety of the students, their families and the staff.

Students have been assigned to base classrooms to minimise movement around the school and a one way system has also been introduced.

Some larger class groups have been divided so that social distancing can be maintained.

They have introduced staggered breaks and lunchtimes and different entrances allocated for each year group. Hand sanitising stations have been installed outside every classroom and office throughout the school and face masks are mandatory for all students.

Furniture has been removed from classrooms in order to maximise space and allow for social distancing. The school are delighted that they were able to keep the gym for PE classes and as a dining area at lunchtime.

“We would like to sincerely thank all staff, parents and members of the local community who have played their part in preparing our school for the return of our students.

“While the 2020-21 school year will be different in some ways, we look forward to seeing the same fantastic rapport which exists amongst all members of our school community come back to life over the coming days.”