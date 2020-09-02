GALLERY | First day at school excitement in Longford

The first day at school across Longford has been like no other this year.

We are asking readers to share your special photos of your little ones as they set off on their adventure into big school.

And many thanks to all of you who have made contact with us and sent us your photos.

You can email your photos, accompanied by a caption, to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

We would love to share them.

Here is a selection of your First Day of School photos.....more will be published in the Longford Leader next Wednesday and also on our website www.longfordleader.ie

GALLERY | Children at Longford Montessori Centre delighted to return after four and a half months off

GALLERY | Longford pupils enjoy a socially distanced ice cream treat upon their return to school