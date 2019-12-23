Revealed: The top stories of 2019 on longfordleader.ie

Puppies, the weather, Maura Higgins and the local elections were among the stories that got readers of longfordleader.ie clicking this year. The Longford Rose, the opening of Center Parcs, tragic events, court and crime also got readers talking during the year.

And they were just some of the top stories on longfordleader.ie in what has been a bumper year for the website. In total throughout the year, 3 million users logged on to longfordleader.ie.

While the bulk of the website’s users came from Ireland, the Longford diaspora also accounted for a sizeable chunk of readers. A total of 12% of readers came from the UK while 10% visited from the US.

Not surprisingly, Australia and Canada also featured prominently in the listings and readers kept in touch when on their holidays too - 15,000 users logged in from Spain this year. We even had readers from far flung places such as Malaysia, Zambia and Peru.

The top story for the entire year is one of our most recent stories, the tale of three puppies who were admitted to the National Animal Centre in Kenagh just last week.



Not surprisingly, Maura Higgins’ star turn on Love Island proved to be a huge audience winner for longfordleader.ie this year as readers clamoured to keep up with the Ballymahon’s woman’s huge success throughout the year.



Our most watched video this year featured Maura and Curtis Pritchard swirling around the dancefloor in Ballymahon.



Never let anyone say people aren’t interested in politics, the Longford Leader’s liveblog from the 2019 local elections generated over 30,000 pageviews alone.



The top 10 stories from 2019 for the Longford Leader were :

“It’s been an incredibly successful year for longfordleader.ie,” editor Alan Walsh said this year. “Longford people at home and abroad are always keen to keep up with the latest local news and they know that longfordleader.ie delivers accurate news as it happens. We have a number of exciting developments in the new year including the launch of a new look website and we are very much looking forward to 2020."