Breaking: Gardaí at scene of outbreak of violence in Longford town
A number of members of two feuding families believed to be involved in outbreak of violence
Gardaí are currently dealing with a significant public order incident in Longford town
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a public order incident in Longford town involving members of two rivalling Traveller families.
A number of car windows are believed to have been damaged in the unrest which is believed to have broken out within the last hour close to Longford Post Office.
It's unclear as of yet as to whether any arrests have been made.
