WATCH | Lovely Longford Rose Marie Brady wins hearts of nation during RTE ÓNE television interview with Dáithí O Sé
If you missed Longford Rose Marie Brady during her live TV appearance on RTE ÓNE with Dáithí O Sé from the famous Rose of Tralee Dome, well here's an opportunity for you to watch the amazing Killoe girl who did herself, her family, parish and county proud.
WATCH | Longford Rose Marie Brady charms Rose of Tralee TV viewers with beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'
