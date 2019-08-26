WATCH | Longford Rose Marie Brady charms Rose of Tralee TV viewers with beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Longford Rose, and the pride of Killoe, Marie Brady charmed Rose of Tralee TV viewers with a beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' as she appeared on stage with presenter Dáithí O' Sé.

During tonight's Rose of Tralee on RTE ÓNE, Marie went down a treat and showed herself to be a wonderful ambassador for county Longford.

2016 Rose of Tralee winner Maggie McEldowney said Marie possessed the 'voice of an angel'.

Sarah Walshe tweeted that Marie was the most lovely natural friendly person. Hope she wins.

Beautiful performance of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' from the Longford Rose, Marie Brady.#RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/XrDIsiiwz7 — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) August 26, 2019

#Roseoftralee the Longford Rose was the most lovely natural friendly person. Hope she wins. — Sarah Walshe (@SarahWalsheWPDF) August 26, 2019

The Longford Rose was amazing. beautiful girl and fabulous voice. Much better representative for longford than love island rubbish. #roseoftralee — Antoinette Rock (@inotkcor) August 26, 2019

Just out of a meeting so I’m a little late to the @RoseofTralee_ party, but #Longfordrose has the voice of an angel! Great song choice xx #roseoftralee — Maggie McEldowney (@2016RoseMaggie) August 26, 2019

The Longford Rose was a bit of craic with the Maura Higgins reference plus the singing was amazing #Roseoftralee — Aisling McDonald (@Aishaling_Mc) August 26, 2019

I don’t know lads, I think the Longford rose is in with a chance ‍♀️ — Melissa (@melis_roge) August 26, 2019