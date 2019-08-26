WATCH | Longford Rose Marie Brady charms Rose of Tralee TV viewers with beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

WATCH | Longford Rose Marie Brady charms Rose of Tralee TV viewers with beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Longford Rose Marie Brady on stage with Dáithí O Sé at the Dome

Longford Rose, and the pride of Killoe, Marie Brady charmed Rose of Tralee TV viewers with a beautiful rendition of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' as she appeared on stage with presenter Dáithí O' Sé.

During tonight's Rose of Tralee on RTE ÓNE, Marie went down a treat and showed herself to be a wonderful ambassador for county Longford. 

2016 Rose of Tralee winner Maggie McEldowney said Marie possessed the 'voice of an angel'. 

Sarah Walshe tweeted that Marie was the most lovely natural friendly person. Hope she wins.