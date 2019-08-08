WATCH | Ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard whirls Maura Higgins around the dance floor of Ballymahon pub

The craic was mighty in Skelly's bar last week as a small crowd gathered at the Ballymahon pub to celebrate the return of Maura Higgins from the Love Island villa.

And she had co-star and ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard in tow as she stepped into the pub to be greeted by confetti and cheers.

Later in the celebrations, the local model and her dance partner took to the floor to dance as the crowd cheered them on.

VIDEO: Skelly's Bar