Ballymahon's Maura Higgins nominated for a National Reality TV Award
Curtis Pritchard and a number of other Love Island stars are also nominated
Ballymahon model Maura Higgins
She may be out of the Love Island Villa but Maura Higgins certainly hasn't left our screens. This week, she took up a new role with ITV's This Morning, giving her no-nonsense advice to phone-in viewers.
And things are still on the up for Maura as she has been nominated for a National Reality TV Award in the Best Female Personality category.
You can register and vote for Maura at this link: VOTING - NRTA
