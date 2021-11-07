Search

08/11/2021

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Mostrim 0-6 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-15

Longford SFC Final: Mullinalaghta in control against Mostrim as another county title is won

Peter Hanley Motors 2021 Senior Football Championship Final

Mullinalaghta were nearly always in control as they gradually cruised to a comfortable win over Mostrim in the 2021 Senior Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

GALLERY | Mighty Mullinalaghta master Mostrim to return to the summit of Longford club football

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 06 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Brigid's Killashee 2-4 Ballymahon 0-5

History makers Killashee crowned Longford Intermediate football champions yet again

Late goals clinch back-to-back county titles for St Brigid’s

A most significant piece of Longford GAA history was made at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Killashee staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Ballymahon in the 2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final. 

Junior A Football Championship
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Ballymore 0-13 Legan Sarsfields 1-15

Longford JFC Final: Legan Sarsfields crowned Junior champions in brilliant win over Ballymore

2021 Junior 'A' Football Championship Final

Legan Sarsfields claimed their 6th junior title after producing a brilliant performance to beat Ballymore in the county championship final in an electric atmosphere at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.   

All County Football League Division 1
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 9), Carrickedmond 1-16 Longford Slashers 1-10
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 9), Colmcille 0-11 Killoe Young Emmets 0-14

One of Mullahoran's proud sons and 1952 Cavan All-Ireland medal winner Brian O'Reilly has died

Flashback to 1992 Longford senior football final…Mostrim’s goals crush Connollys

Local News

