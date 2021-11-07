Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Mostrim 0-6 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-15
Longford SFC Final: Mullinalaghta in control against Mostrim as another county title is won
Mullinalaghta were nearly always in control as they gradually cruised to a comfortable win over Mostrim in the 2021 Senior Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 06 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Brigid's Killashee 2-4 Ballymahon 0-5
History makers Killashee crowned Longford Intermediate football champions yet again
A most significant piece of Longford GAA history was made at windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Killashee staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Ballymahon in the 2021 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship final.
Junior A Football Championship
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Ballymore 0-13 Legan Sarsfields 1-15
Longford JFC Final: Legan Sarsfields crowned Junior champions in brilliant win over Ballymore
Legan Sarsfields claimed their 6th junior title after producing a brilliant performance to beat Ballymore in the county championship final in an electric atmosphere at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
All County Football League Division 1
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 9), Carrickedmond 1-16 Longford Slashers 1-10
Sun, 07 Nov, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 9), Colmcille 0-11 Killoe Young Emmets 0-14
