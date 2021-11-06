Search

06/11/2021

One of Mullahoran's proud sons and 1952 Cavan All-Ireland medal winner Brian O'Reilly has died

One of Mullahoran's proud sons and 1952 Cavan All-Ireland medal winner Brian O'Reilly has died

The late Brian O'Reilly Deerpark, Headford, Galway / Mullahoran, Cavan

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Cavan GAA is in mourning following the death of one of its last surviving All-Ireland medal winners, Brian O'Reilly.

From Mullahoran, Brian starred at wing back on the 1952 Breffni side which defeated Meath after a replay to claim the Sam Maguire Cup, which stands as the county's last All-Ireland SFC triumph.

Cavan GAA County Board expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the late Brian O'Reilly last night via its Twitter account.

Brian (pictured on front right of photo below) lived in Headfort, Co Galway for over sixty years and Cavan GAA shared a photo of Brian (above) with another surviving member of the '52 side Paddy Carolan taken recently. 

Cavan All Ireland champions 1952: Front row l to r; John Sheridan, Terry Keogan, Des Maguire, Seamus Morris, Johnny Cusack, Seamus Hetherton, Phil Brady, Mick Higgins (captain), Pat Carolan, JJ Cassidy and Brian O'Reilly. Back; Paul Fitzsimons, Tony Tighe, Peter Donohoe, Liam Maguire, Brian Gallagher, Victor Sherlock, Tom Hardy, Bartley McEnroe, Aidan Corrigan, Edwin Carolan, Simon Deignan, Vincent Clarke, James McCabe. 

Described as 'one of Mullahòran's proud sons and a credit to the parish who has gone to join his comrades in heavenly light', Brian died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 5. 

Sympathy is extended to his wife Frances, daughter Niamh Strike (South Africa), sons Bryan (Clane), Niall (Salthill), Garrett (Cambridge, UK), Pierce (Sligo) and Shane (Headford), son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Eilish, Siobhan, Angela, Lyn and Lesley, grandchildren Joanne, Pierce, Louise, Jack, Simon, Sean, Kieran, Timothy, Adam, Tristan, Rebecca, Jessica, Stephanie, Colin, Jason and David, grandchildren-in-law Colm and Anna, great grandchildren Cian, Eoin, Anna and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. 

Brian's Funeral will leave his home at Deerpark, Headford on Monday afternoon, November 8 (at approximately 12.30pm), to arrive at St Mary's Church, Headford, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Brian's funeral will take place according to current Government guidelines. Mass can be viewed live on Headford Parish Facebook page or www.churchtv.ie/headford . The family greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this sad time. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media